Brown Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,827 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.1% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,701,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,893,000 after acquiring an additional 808,918 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 600.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after purchasing an additional 720,165 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.1819 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

