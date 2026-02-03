Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 152,933 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,933 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Group Corp increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $411.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations. SMOT was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

