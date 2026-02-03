AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 55,150 Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Situational Awareness LP lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 76.8% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 7,994,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,098,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,186 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,990,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,994,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,844,000.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

