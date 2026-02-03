Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI is Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned about 1.20% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $57,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,550,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,109,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,297 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,422,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,275,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,267,000 after purchasing an additional 195,847 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 119,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

