Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 7,016 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 251.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase benefits from growing regulatory clarity — SEC chair and lawmakers are pushing the CLARITY Act and other measures that would clarify rules for crypto markets, which the industry (including Coinbase) says would open institutional participation and reduce regulatory risk. SEC’s Paul Atkins Pushes Congress to Sign CLARITY Act

Coinbase benefits from growing regulatory clarity — SEC chair and lawmakers are pushing the CLARITY Act and other measures that would clarify rules for crypto markets, which the industry (including Coinbase) says would open institutional participation and reduce regulatory risk. Positive Sentiment: Strategic pivot to derivatives and prediction markets could support fee diversification and higher churn even if Bitcoin stagnates — management is integrating Deribit and building derivatives/prediction products that can offset spot-trading weakness (a multi-quarter transformational story). (See company commentary and recent sector analysis.)

Strategic pivot to derivatives and prediction markets could support fee diversification and higher churn even if Bitcoin stagnates — management is integrating Deribit and building derivatives/prediction products that can offset spot-trading weakness (a multi-quarter transformational story). (See company commentary and recent sector analysis.) Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is essentially zero/ambiguous for the latest snapshot, so it is not currently a clear driver of price action or a short-covering squeeze risk.

Reported short-interest data is essentially zero/ambiguous for the latest snapshot, so it is not currently a clear driver of price action or a short-covering squeeze risk. Neutral Sentiment: Sector operational risks persist after a large Solana/Step Finance treasury breach; it increases overall crypto-risk sentiment but is not directly tied to Coinbase’s platform security. Who Struck Step Finance?

Sector operational risks persist after a large Solana/Step Finance treasury breach; it increases overall crypto-risk sentiment but is not directly tied to Coinbase’s platform security. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to Bitcoin slipping below $80,000 pressured Coinbase shares (crypto-exchange revenues correlate with crypto volatility and trading volume). Coinbase Stock Drops As Bitcoin Slips Below $80,000

Market reaction to Bitcoin slipping below $80,000 pressured Coinbase shares (crypto-exchange revenues correlate with crypto volatility and trading volume). Negative Sentiment: An insider-trading lawsuit against Coinbase directors (including CEO Brian Armstrong) was allowed to proceed by a judge, reviving legal and governance headline risk despite an internal clearance — this increases near-term uncertainty for investors. Coinbase Directors and CEO Facing Insider Trading Lawsuit

An insider-trading lawsuit against Coinbase directors (including CEO Brian Armstrong) was allowed to proceed by a judge, reviving legal and governance headline risk despite an internal clearance — this increases near-term uncertainty for investors. Negative Sentiment: Macro and market-fear narratives (e.g., predictions of extreme government intervention in asset holdings) are circulating and can amplify sell pressure in crypto-linked equities when sentiment turns risk-off. Balaji Srinivasan Predicts Mass Asset Seizures

Macro and market-fear narratives (e.g., predictions of extreme government intervention in asset holdings) are circulating and can amplify sell pressure in crypto-linked equities when sentiment turns risk-off. Negative Sentiment: Short-term headline: Zacks flagged the stock’s drop amid broader market gains, highlighting the immediate negative momentum and investor caution. COIN Stock Drops Despite Market Gains

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $291.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,587 shares of company stock valued at $232,280,330. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.