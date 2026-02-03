Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 68,185 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned about 0.15% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth $1,392,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,449,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 29.8%

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

