iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 1.58% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $56,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SUSA opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $143.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -254.53 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

