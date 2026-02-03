Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,178 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 188.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,588.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

