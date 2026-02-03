Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.81% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $31,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after buying an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,625,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

