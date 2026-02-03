Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 138,569 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,569 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $43,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 78,649 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 545,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,009,000. Cambridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 172,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.