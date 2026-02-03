Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3,133.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $639.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.35 and a 200 day moving average of $613.24. The stock has a market cap of $856.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

