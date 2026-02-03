Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,643 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,022,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,700,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,430,000 after buying an additional 488,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,695,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,594,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

