Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.681-1.681 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$12.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.7 billion.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Central Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.681-1.681 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high?speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high?speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high?capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway?related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.