Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2,178.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,634,000 after purchasing an additional 178,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,955,000 after buying an additional 149,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,955,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,659,000 after buying an additional 138,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,656,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $151.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

