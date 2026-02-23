Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $240.0360 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 15.2%

HRMY opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 20,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $752,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,040,172.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $1,932,256 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.