SLR Investment (SLRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $54.9730 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,622 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed?end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle?market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co?investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor?backed transactions.

SLR Investment Corp.

