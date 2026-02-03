Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $35.91 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.55% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $35,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,702.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 362,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 354,776 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,554,000 after purchasing an additional 139,194 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9,846.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 116,683 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 684.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $125.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

