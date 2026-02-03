Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,999 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.41% of Avantor worth $35,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $3,881,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE AVTR opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avantor to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.