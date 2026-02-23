V.F.’s (VFC) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. KGI Securities set a $14.50 price target on V.F. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus upgraded V.F. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. V.F. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. V.F. had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 6,678 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,241.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 40 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852. The trade was a 99.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 59.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 705.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

