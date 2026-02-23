Payden & Rygel Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $7,891,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $12,725,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4%

PG stock opened at $160.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.