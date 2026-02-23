Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $65.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.17%.Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat: Dominion reported $0.68 EPS vs. the $0.65 consensus and revenue of $4.09B versus ~$3.65B expected — a clear quarter beat that supports the stock’s strength. View Press Release

Q4 results beat: Dominion reported $0.68 EPS vs. the $0.65 consensus and revenue of $4.09B versus ~$3.65B expected — a clear quarter beat that supports the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Strong full?year improvement: Dominion reported unaudited GAAP net income of $3.0B ($3.45/share) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2025, up from $2.0B the prior year — evidence of improving earnings power. Article Title

Strong full?year improvement: Dominion reported unaudited GAAP net income of $3.0B ($3.45/share) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2025, up from $2.0B the prior year — evidence of improving earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Operational update — winter storm response: Dominion crews are working to restore scattered outages after gusty winds; management is actively responding but service disruptions can transiently affect operations and customer sentiment. Article Title

Operational update — winter storm response: Dominion crews are working to restore scattered outages after gusty winds; management is actively responding but service disruptions can transiently affect operations and customer sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions and previews: Several outlets summarized recent forecast changes from top analysts ahead of the print; these notes helped set expectations going into the release but didn’t materially change the long?term thesis. Article Title

Analyst revisions and previews: Several outlets summarized recent forecast changes from top analysts ahead of the print; these notes helped set expectations going into the release but didn’t materially change the long?term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Guidance is mixed: Dominion set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $3.450–$3.690 vs. a ~3.60 consensus — the midpoint is slightly below expectations, which may limit near?term upside despite the quarterly beat. (Guidance update released with earnings.)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.