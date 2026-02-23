Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,852 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Investment Management grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $337.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

