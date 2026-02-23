Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 437 and last traded at GBX 436, with a volume of 245747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435.97.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £830.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 403.16.

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX 4.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Impax Environmental Markets had a negative net margin of 691.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

