ROI Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ROI Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 4.8% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,228.54.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,008.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,054.83 and its 200 day moving average is $917.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

