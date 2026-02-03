Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.18 and a 52 week high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

