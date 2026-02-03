Callan Family Office LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and very strong guidance — Palantir topped EPS and revenue forecasts, reported 70% YoY revenue growth and issued FY?2026 revenue guidance that materially exceeded consensus, underpinning the post?earnings rally. BusinessWire: Palantir Reports Q4 2025…

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.89.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average is $173.70. The firm has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

