Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 6.5% increase from Standard Motor Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE:SMP opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 1.79%.The business had revenue of $498.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

