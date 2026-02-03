First Citizens Investor Services Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

First Citizens Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of First Citizens Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $111.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

