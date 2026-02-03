Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 5,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,365.60. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,910. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Docusign

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.