Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $168,546.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,831.10. This represents a 31.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,425,128.74. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 763,335 shares of company stock valued at $22,105,769. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.79. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Further Reading

