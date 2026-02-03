Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4,061.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,932 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 3.7% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 152,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

