AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.58% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 385.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

