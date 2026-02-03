Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,602 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $314.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $329.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.70 and a 200 day moving average of $300.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

