136,889 Shares in Cars.com Inc. $CARS Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 119.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 30.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $153,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 243,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,984.90. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $329,116.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,369.09. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CARS opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $681.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.46. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CARS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARS

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.