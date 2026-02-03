Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 218,309 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,309 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 74,243 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 734.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

