Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 587,032.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,758 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 4.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $181.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.07. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $183.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.89, for a total value of $939,445.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,711 shares in the company, valued at $10,690,889.79. This represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $330,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,106.56. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

