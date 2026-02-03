Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Declines By 21.7%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 546,913 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 698,791 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,627 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,627 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS: PMNXF) is an Australian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold resources in West Africa. Headquartered in West Perth, Western Australia, the company focuses on advancing its portfolio of operating mines and exploration projects through sustainable mining practices and targeted expansion strategies.

The company’s principal operating assets include the Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana and the Sissingue and Yaouré Gold Mines in Côte d’Ivoire.

