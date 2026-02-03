Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 458 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 573 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Next 15 Group Price Performance

Shares of NXFNF opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Next 15 Group has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Next 15 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc is a London-based integrated communications and marketing services company serving clients around the world. Through its network of specialist agencies, the group offers a broad range of services including digital marketing, public relations, content creation, data and analytics, customer experience design, and technology-driven campaign execution. Its agencies focus on combining creative strategy with performance measurement to help global brands build awareness, drive engagement and optimize return on investment.

The company’s operating model brings together independent agency brands under a shared infrastructure, enabling cross-disciplinary collaboration while preserving each agency’s unique expertise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.