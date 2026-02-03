Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 12,680 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.6% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

