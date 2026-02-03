Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 401.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $207.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $226.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Truist Financial set a $258.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.