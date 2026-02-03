Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Rises By 24.0%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,131 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 912 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,061 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of VFSWW stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VinFast Auto stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,081 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VinFast Auto were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup JSC, is the nation’s first major automotive manufacturer and a rapidly growing player in the global electric vehicle (EV) market. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Hai Phong, Vietnam, the company was established with the ambition of designing, developing and producing passenger vehicles that meet international quality and safety standards. VinFast has leveraged Vingroup’s financial and industrial backing to bring its first models to market within a remarkably short timeframe, positioning itself as a pioneer among new-generation EV brands.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, engineering, production and sale of EVs, including sport utility vehicles and electric buses.

