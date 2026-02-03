GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 128,585 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 92,652 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,137,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,137,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSYY. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $572,000.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TSYY opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Cuts Dividend

About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.1308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

