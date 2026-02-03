Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,698 and last traded at GBX 1,698, with a volume of 105887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,680.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,587.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,550.04. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 64.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with both bottom-up and top-down stock picking approaches with the focus on factors like businesses financial statements and assessment of their market positions to create its portfolio.

