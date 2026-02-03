Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) recently:
- 1/27/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.
- 1/22/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $96.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/22/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/14/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $165.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/19/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..
- 12/17/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems
In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $254,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,344.08. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.
