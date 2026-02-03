Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) recently:

1/27/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

1/22/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $96.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/22/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/14/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $165.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

12/17/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $254,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,344.08. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

