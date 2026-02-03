Brown Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. $KIDS

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,484 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 4.31% of OrthoPediatrics worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $433.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

