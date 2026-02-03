Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,007 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,248.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 117.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Santander raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PPC stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim’s Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company’s vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

