Tredje AP fonden Has $1.53 Million Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 160,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 875,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 208,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 89.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $11,016,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.41%.

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

