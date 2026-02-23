Tredje AP fonden Buys 3,608 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $230.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $234.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total value of $1,977,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,343.36. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $300,592.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,109.50. This represents a 74.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,316 shares of company stock worth $6,727,749 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.