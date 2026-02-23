Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Price

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.65. 211,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,173. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $805,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,482.23. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,906. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,766,787,000 after buying an additional 899,273 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,705,000 after buying an additional 108,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,893,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,193,000 after acquiring an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,592,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,048,000 after purchasing an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,764,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,012,000 after purchasing an additional 525,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

