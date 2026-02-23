Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $16.0360, with a volume of 715539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Specifically, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $70,964.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 209,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,983.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $97,567.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 214,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,544.83. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other Braze news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $237,849.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 205,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,542.77. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Braze to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Braze Stock Down 7.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.25 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,851,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,793,000 after purchasing an additional 892,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 261,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,831,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Braze by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Braze by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,320,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 518,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Featured Stories

